Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 6,518 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.66 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.13 and a beta of 0.03.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.