Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 6,518 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%
NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.66 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.13 and a beta of 0.03.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
