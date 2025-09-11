Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Purchased by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,399 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.5% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bank of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,417,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,521,218,000 after buying an additional 803,570 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960,086 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 45,092,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092,504 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 39,233,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,313 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,956,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,351,000 after purchasing an additional 188,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $50.17 on Thursday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $371.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

