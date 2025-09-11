Intech Investment Management LLC Has $10.67 Million Position in Southern Company (The) $SO

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,618 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Southern by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SO opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.07. The stock has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $96.44.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on SO

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.