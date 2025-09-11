Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after buying an additional 560,457 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,045,000 after buying an additional 350,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after buying an additional 302,684 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $463.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.84. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.26.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.