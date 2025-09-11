Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Acquired by Siren L.L.C.

Siren L.L.C. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Siren L.L.C.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,422 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 13,533 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,054 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,169,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,422 shares of company stock valued at $106,629,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $197.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.95, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $210.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.83.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.