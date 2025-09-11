MBL Wealth LLC Invests $223,000 in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $1,435,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 260,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 446,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,777,000 after purchasing an additional 111,015 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.23. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

