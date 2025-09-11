Strategic Financial Services Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Strategic Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $456.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $440.52 and a 200-day moving average of $401.19. The company has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $458.64.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.