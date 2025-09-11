Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $321.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $323.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

