Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Afbi LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after buying an additional 373,546 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $599.68 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $601.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.88. The company has a market cap of $720.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

