Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.0% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $64,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1,414.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 13,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $211.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

