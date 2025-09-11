Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Acquired by SWS Partners

SWS Partners grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Wit LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,393,493 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,854 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,593 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VWO opened at $52.92 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $53.11. The company has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.79.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

