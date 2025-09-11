Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,841 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $166.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $190.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.78.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,604,634 shares of company stock valued at $245,441,454 in the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.