SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Bought by GK Wealth Management LLC

GK Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.85. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.02.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

