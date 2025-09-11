Mattson Financial Services LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Mattson Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 470,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,622,000 after acquiring an additional 40,472 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 82,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 51,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.55 and a 200-day moving average of $109.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $479.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.81.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

