Wealth Management Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Wealth Management Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after buying an additional 2,362,892 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,411.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,900,000 after buying an additional 104,780 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 79.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,259,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Booking by 182.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,808 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,841,031.80. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total value of $357,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,486.45. This trade represents a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,116 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,434. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 target price on Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6,250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,808.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Booking Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,474.81 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,719.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5,603.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5,208.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $41.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.