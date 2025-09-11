Plato Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Plato Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,609,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,736,545,000 after buying an additional 230,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,214,448,000 after acquiring an additional 501,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,192,213,000 after acquiring an additional 330,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,035,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,242,793,000 after acquiring an additional 323,371 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,779,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $881,406,000 after acquiring an additional 225,964 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $266.53 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,121 shares of company stock worth $13,003,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.13.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

