Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $165.43 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $257.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.50.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 102.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

