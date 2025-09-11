Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 58,345 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 588.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,345 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $31,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,470,284,000 after acquiring an additional 453,108 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,511,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,157 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,097,793,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Linde by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,859,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 58,312.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,415,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.2%

Linde stock opened at $472.70 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $221.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

