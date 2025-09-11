Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.42.

Stryker Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of SYK opened at $383.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $146.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.Stryker’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

