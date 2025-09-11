Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Stake Increased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 81.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,569,000 after buying an additional 743,791 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $341,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.5% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $165.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.