IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,686 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,131 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG stock opened at $120.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.37. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Melius began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

