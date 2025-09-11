Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Sells 845 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 826,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $101,256,000 after acquiring an additional 106,677 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 37.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after acquiring an additional 44,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stephens started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $120.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.01 and its 200-day moving average is $118.37. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.