Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $6.43 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.7% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. CICC Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of CSCO opened at $68.13 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.95. The stock has a market cap of $269.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $212,739.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,167.04. This represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,953 shares of company stock worth $5,637,512 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

