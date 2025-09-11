Focus Partners Wealth Sells 7,621 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Focus Partners Wealth lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 967,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,621 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $60,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average is $66.45. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.4851 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

