Focus Partners Wealth Increases Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in ASML were worth $61,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $793.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $749.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $727.53. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $873.65. The stock has a market cap of $312.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.856 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 26.21%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

