Integrity Alliance LLC. Acquires 73,788 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 144.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,788 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.59 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Bank of America raised their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

