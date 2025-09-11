1,200 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Acquired by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,961,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,697,000 after acquiring an additional 247,051 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,264,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,750 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,737,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,315,000 after purchasing an additional 36,941 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,679,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,896 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 776.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,842,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE TSN opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.85 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TSN shares. JP Morgan Cazenove decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bernstein Bank lowered Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

