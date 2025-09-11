Williams-Sonoma Q3 EPS Estimate Lowered by Zacks Research

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Barclays set a $166.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.11.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $202.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.52. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $3,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 98,560 shares in the company, valued at $20,066,816. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $5,045,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 966,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,617,782.86. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $9,284,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,630,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,471,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,991,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $978,864,000 after acquiring an additional 127,597 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,741,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,532,000 after acquiring an additional 407,929 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,736,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,686,000 after acquiring an additional 401,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,436,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,164,000 after acquiring an additional 365,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

