Glenview Trust co Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Glenview Trust co cut its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 485.7% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $539,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 20,400.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 34,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 13.1% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.35.

Danaher Stock Down 0.8%

Danaher stock opened at $192.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $279.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

