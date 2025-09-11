SCS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,007,215 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,804,318,000 after purchasing an additional 298,472 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 28,425 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total transaction of $3,140,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,842.16. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.58.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $1,247.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,222.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,128.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.80 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

