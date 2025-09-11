The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.0% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

DIS stock opened at $115.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $208.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

