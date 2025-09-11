Intrua Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $207,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,853 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 27.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,971,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,813,000 after purchasing an additional 992,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,380.2% in the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 860,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,928,000 after purchasing an additional 802,526 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.59%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.