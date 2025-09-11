Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 49.9% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after buying an additional 32,694 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $513.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $540.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.68.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $636.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

