Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,829 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 94,406 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 164,252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Melius Research began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of COP stock opened at $94.20 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.08. The stock has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.