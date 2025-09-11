197,951 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 197,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,500,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.38.

TMO opened at $477.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $464.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $623.77. The company has a market capitalization of $180.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

