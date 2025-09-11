Marc Benioff Sells 2,250 Shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total transaction of $565,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,233,709.52. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $543,375.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $566,235.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total transaction of $574,425.00.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.56, for a total transaction of $559,260.00.

On Monday, August 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.57, for a total transaction of $557,032.50.

On Friday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.67, for a total transaction of $557,257.50.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.07, for a total transaction of $553,657.50.

On Monday, August 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total transaction of $545,490.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.49, for a total transaction of $543,352.50.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.64, for a total value of $527,940.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 3.7%

Salesforce stock opened at $242.62 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $230.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.66.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% in the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.1% in the first quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

