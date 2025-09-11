5,599 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Bought by Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $87,885.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,682. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,743.05. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $407,716 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of -516.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

