Carderock Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
CocaCola Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.
CocaCola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 72.34%.
Insider Activity at CocaCola
In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.
CocaCola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
