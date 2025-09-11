Carderock Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.