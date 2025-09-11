Okta, Inc. $OKTA Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,748,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,222 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $368,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $90.21 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.81 and a 1-year high of $127.57. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.13, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,567,360. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $58,268.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $284,021.28. This represents a 17.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research lowered Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Arete Research raised Okta to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OKTA

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.