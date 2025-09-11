Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Bought by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 2.6% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 123,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,765,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total transaction of $7,041,843.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,720,349.52. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,191 shares of company stock valued at $12,850,464. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of ADP opened at $292.39 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The company has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About Automatic Data Processing



Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

