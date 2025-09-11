McAdam LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 120.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after buying an additional 26,237 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 79,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.8%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $449.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $489.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.50. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

