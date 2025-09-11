Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock opened at $287.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.78.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

