McAdam LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $158.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.09. The company has a market capitalization of $171.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 236 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $37,372.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 677 shares in the company, valued at $107,209.72. The trade was a 25.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,054. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

