MBL Wealth LLC Sells 277 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

MBL Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Amgen by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 221,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,006,000 after buying an additional 33,626 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its holdings in Amgen by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 8,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $278.51 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $339.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.29 and its 200-day moving average is $292.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.