Strategic Financial Services Inc. Sells 84 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Strategic Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $88,992,000 after purchasing an additional 67,853 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 163,680 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 35,991 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $22,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $139.88 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.22 and a 52-week high of $145.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.