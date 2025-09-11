Strategic Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Strategic Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in RTX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 111,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $154.88 on Thursday. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $161.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.20 and a 200-day moving average of $140.15.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.