Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Stock Position Raised by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 0.9% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $58,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,574 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 26,718 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ PANW opened at $197.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.83. The company has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $210.39.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total value of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,576.60. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 569,422 shares of company stock valued at $106,629,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.68.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

