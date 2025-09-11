Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 4,358 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for about 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.0% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.4%

PSA opened at $289.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.49 and its 200 day moving average is $293.72.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.62.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

