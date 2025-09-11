WBI Investments LLC Buys 590 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

WBI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.0%

SMH opened at $300.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.21. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $302.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

