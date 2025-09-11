Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 817,773 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 647,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 817,773 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $34,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 36.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 355.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,160. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,227.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,450 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.38. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.56%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.